Carl Barât issues appeal after two guitars are stolen prior to Dirty Pretty Things rehearsal

By published

“These guitars hold an unfathomable amount of sentimental value,” the Libertines guitarist says

Carl Barât of Dirty Little Things/The Libertines
(Image credit: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

The Libertines guitarist Carl Barât has had two of his electric guitars stolen in London ahead of a rehearsal with his side group, Dirty Pretty Things.

In a new statement posted on his personal Twitter page and subsequently re-shared on The Libertines' account, the instruments – one of which is Barât's Gibson Melody Maker – are referred to as two of Barât's “most treasured guitars”.

The guitars – which were stolen in the Homerton area of north-east London – “hold an unfathomable amount of sentimental value”, the statement continues. 

“Any news on their whereabouts would be greatly appreciated. The police have already been informed. Please spread the word and DM if you have any info,” it adds.

See more

Dirty Pretty Things are set to perform at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London next week (May 26), marking the 15th anniversary of their 2006 debut album, Waterloo to Anywhere.

In other news, The Libertines are scheduled to play a string of UK shows this summer in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Up the Bracket.

Sadly, musical gear remains a common target for thieves. In the past year alone, instrumental trio Russian Circles, punk rockers Mannequin Pussy and psychedelic outfit The Brian Jonestown Massacre have all lost five-figure sums worth of equipment to thieves.

Elsewhere, back in 2020, $95,000 worth of Gibson Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Customs were swiped from a Sweetwater truck in a premeditated theft. 

And in another bizarre story from earlier this year, a man managed to steal an $8,000 Custom Shop Gibson Les Paul from an Ontario music store by cramming it down his pants.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.