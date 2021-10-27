Mannequin Pussy sets up fundraiser to recoup financial losses after gear theft, raises over $40,000 in 24 hours

Following the theft of an estimated $50,000 worth of their gear last weekend, punk rockers Mannequin Pussy have set up a GoFundMe to help recoup financial losses.

The fundraiser – which was launched yesterday (October 26) – has already raised over $42,000, well over its $30,000 goal. This goal, the band say, is “only an estimation”, adding, “if we meet or exceed our actual needs with funds to spare, they will be donated to an organization of our choosing.”

Mannequin Pussy's tour van – which was towing a trailer containing their gear, as well as “thousands and thousands of dollars' worth” of merch – was stolen while they were in their hotel, the Courtyard Marriott, in Akron, Ohio last weekend.

An update on the GoFundMe reveals that the trailer has since been found, but nothing but merch was recovered, and the band's gear and van remain missing.

The massive selection of stolen gear includes several electric guitars – a Reverend Jetstream 390, Made-in-Mexico Fender Stratocaster, a mid-2000s Gibson Les Paul Standard and a black Fender Jaguar – and a large selection of guitar amps, pedals, keyboards and drum hardware.

Full list of stolen gear. Thank you to everyone who has reached out - especially those in Akron. pic.twitter.com/BawR6cBmzzOctober 23, 2021 See more

The entire wardrobe of lead singer Marisa "Missy" Dabice was also taken, as it was being stored in a suitcase in the van after the band's set at Mahall's in Lakewood, Ohio on October 22.

“This has been a huge loss for all of us, both financially and emotionally,” the band writes on the GoFundMe. “Between the stolen gear, lost merch sales, new merch printing, new van rentals, and more, we're estimating at least a $50,000 loss.

“Luckily we have insurance for the gear and the van, but that will only cover some of the gear and there are still more costs coming as we try to catch up from this.”

“Any donations to help us out are so greatly appreciated,” they add. “We also put up new items for preorder in our webstore if you’d like to help out that way instead.”

Among the fundraiser's top donors is Masquerade – a live music venue in Atlanta at which Mannequin Pussy played on October 19 – which gifted $1,000 to the cause.

Following the theft, the band borrowed gear from their tour mates in Pinkshift and Angel Du$t. “Huge thank you to our beautiful tour mates for letting us use all of their gear so that we can still piece together a set,” Dabice wrote before their show at the Space Ballroom in Hamden, Connecticut on Sunday (October 24).

For more information, or to donate, head to the band's GoFundMe.

Mannequin Pussy aren't the first band of late to be the victims of gear theft. Earlier this month, instrumental rockers Russian Circles had a massive amount of equipment stolen from their U-Haul truck while on tour with System of a Down and Korn.

The band subsequently set up a GoFundMe, which in less than a day raised over $60,000 to help mitigate their financial losses.