Catalinbread hopes to Cloak your guitar tone in added shimmer with its new reverb pedal

Catalinbread has unveiled a new reverb pedal, a neat-looking stompbox called the Cloak.

Said to be inspired by research conducted by Stanford's acoustics department on the optimal shimmer effect, the Cloak is designed to produce, well, the optimal shimmer effect.

It's anchored by a room-style 'verb that can be imbued with additional depth and harmonics with a twist of the pedal's Shimmer knob.

The room size can be adjusted, via the titular knob, from "a cramped broom closet to as close to infinity" as one can muster. The High Cut knob can smooth the harmonics out at high Shimmer settings, before they begin to upset the signal path too much. Mix, meanwhile, adjusts the dry/wet signal in the output.

Users can also choose whether they want the Cloak to be true or buffered bypass, via the pedal's back panel.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Catalinbread) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Catalinbread)

The Catalinbread Cloak pedal runs on 9 or 18 (with the latter producing increased output) volt power, and is available now for the special, Black Friday pricing of $178.49.

For more info, head on over to Catalinbread.