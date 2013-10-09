Celebrate Paperback Release of Brad Tolinski's 'Light & Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page' October 12 with Lez Zeppelin and Izzy Zay

The CBGB Festival and Guitar World invite you to celebrate the paperback release of the award-winning Light & Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page by Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski.

The event, which takes place 9 p.m. October 12 at the Cutting Room in New York City (address below), will feature performances by all-girl Led Zeppelin cover band Led Zeppelin and NYC-based alternative rocker Izzy Zay.

RSVP early to rsvp@guitarworld.com!

Rolling Stone advises you to “keep a copy [of Light & Shade] near the records — and your guitar.” Guitar legends including Slash, Billy Gibbons and Kirk Hammett unanimously praise the book as the most complete and revelatory portrait of the legendary guitarist ever published.

LEZ ZEPPELIN is the New York-based all-girl band that has gained worldwide critical acclaim for the passion and gender-bending audacity they bring to the music of Led Zeppelin. Page recently praised the band’s “extraordinary sensuality and superb musicianship” after seeing them in London.

IZZY ZAY is one of New York City’s sharpest alternative rockers and promises to be one of the breakout stars of New York’s CBGB Festival. Her exotic good looks, the ability to speak four languages and strong batch of songs, make the singer/multi-instrumentalist an American girl uniquely qualified to play locally and dominate globally.

Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd St. (between Madison and Park), New York City.

For more about the CBGB Festival, visit cbgb.com. For more about Lez Zeppelin, visit lezzeppelin.com. For more about Izzy Zay, visit izzyzay.com.