Celestion debuts the smokin’ new G12M-50 Hempback speaker

Celestion has introduced the G12M-50 Hempback guitar amp speaker.

The new 50W design combines a hemp cone specifically chosen for its tonal character and a medium-weight (35oz) ceramic magnet, resulting in a sound that Celestion describes as retaining a powerful low-end “thump,” balanced midrange (with just a little Celestion crunch thrown in) and smooth, singing highs.

Celestion recommends the 99dB-sensitivity hemp-cone speaker for mellowing out brighter-voiced amps for a – what else? – “smooth and ‘smoky’ sound.”

