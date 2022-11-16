Chapman Guitars announces high-spec, customisable Made In England Workshop Series

Chapman Guitars, the guitar brand founded by guitar YouTube icon Rob Chapman and Lee Anderton (of British music retailer Anderton’s), has announced its first run of UK-built electric guitars.

The Made In England Workshop Series features nine new pre-spec’d ML1 X guitars, all featuring various combinations of high-end components and based on the flagship ML1 S-style build.

In addition, there will be the option to spec your own build, with a choice of tone woods, finishes, headstock orientation and neck shapes.

As it stands at launch, the ML1 X body can be constructed from a choice of African mahogany and walnut pinstripe, alongside flame and quilt maple tops, while necks and fretboard options include roasted Birdseye and flame maple.

In addition, there’s a range of high-end finishes available in gloss or satin nitro including Autumn Woodland Burst, Winter Sky, Hawk Wing Fade, Dark Dimension, Quick Sand, Cluaran Fade, Mountain Stream, Cardinal Red and Midnight Raven.

All of the instruments come equipped with a custom-made Chapman Carnyx HSS pickup set, which uses Alnico V magnets and is described as having a “balanced vintage-hot output”.

(Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

In addition, standardized hardware includes 22 jumbo stainless steel frets, glow-in-the-dark side dots and a Wilkinson vibrato bridge with solid-steel locking saddles that has been custom produced for the ML1 Xs.

The UK’s proud heritage as a source of incredible guitar heroes, frankly, far outweighs its reputation for making electric guitars, but Chapman’s latest move is indicative of a broader trend of boutique builders in the country using economies of scale to create guitars at more realistic prices.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) (Image credit: Chapman Guitars) (Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

That said, Chapman’s custom ML1 X builds are still not cheap, costing £3,499 in the UK, while international customers will pay £2,999 (approx. $3,565) including delivery, but not local taxes.

Head to Chapman Guitars (opens in new tab) for more information.