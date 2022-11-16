Chapman Guitars announces high-spec, customisable Made In England Workshop Series

By Matt Parker
published

The UK-based brand now has a UK-made range

Chapman Guitars Made In England Workshop Series ML1 X
(Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

Chapman Guitars, the guitar brand founded by guitar YouTube icon Rob Chapman and Lee Anderton (of British music retailer Anderton’s), has announced its first run of UK-built electric guitars.

The Made In England Workshop Series features nine new pre-spec’d ML1 X guitars, all featuring various combinations of high-end components and based on the flagship ML1 S-style build. 

In addition, there will be the option to spec your own build, with a choice of tone woods, finishes, headstock orientation and neck shapes.

As it stands at launch, the ML1 X body can be constructed from a choice of African mahogany and walnut pinstripe, alongside flame and quilt maple tops, while necks and fretboard options include roasted Birdseye and flame maple. 

In addition, there’s a range of high-end finishes available in gloss or satin nitro including Autumn Woodland Burst, Winter Sky, Hawk Wing Fade, Dark Dimension, Quick Sand, Cluaran Fade, Mountain Stream, Cardinal Red and Midnight Raven.

All of the instruments come equipped with a custom-made Chapman Carnyx HSS pickup set, which uses Alnico V magnets and is described as having a “balanced vintage-hot output”.

Chapman Guitars Made In England Workshop Series ML1 X

(Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

In addition, standardized hardware includes 22 jumbo stainless steel frets, glow-in-the-dark side dots and a Wilkinson vibrato bridge with solid-steel locking saddles that has been custom produced for the ML1 Xs. 

The UK’s proud heritage as a source of incredible guitar heroes, frankly, far outweighs its reputation for making electric guitars, but Chapman’s latest move is indicative of a broader trend of boutique builders in the country using economies of scale to create guitars at more realistic prices.

Image 1 of 3
Chapman Guitars Made In England Workshop Series ML1 X
(Image credit: Chapman Guitars)

That said, Chapman’s custom ML1 X builds are still not cheap, costing £3,499 in the UK, while international customers will pay £2,999 (approx. $3,565) including delivery, but not local taxes.

Head to Chapman Guitars (opens in new tab) for more information. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.