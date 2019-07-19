Charvel Announces New Super Stock Model 2 and Super Stock SC1 Guitars

Charvel Super Stock Model 2 (Image credit: courtesy of Charvel)

Summer NAMM 2019: Charvel has unveiled the Limited Edition Super Stock Model 2 and Super Stock SC1 guitars.

The Super Stock Model 2, which, according to the company, “takes DNA from the original Model 2 from 1986-87 and melds it with modern enhancements,” boasts a San Dimas-style alder body with an original Skull and Bones graphic. The graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck features a scarf joint and a hand-rubbed urethane back finish, while the 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard sports rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and white dot inlays.

The guitar is equipped with a single Seymour Duncan TB-6 Distortion humbucker at the bridge.

Other features include a reverse Jackson-licensed pointed six-in-line headstock with the Charvel logo, a heavy knurled flat-top knob for the volume control, a top-mount Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system, die-cast tuners, black hardware and a Charvel neckplate.

Charvel Super Stock SC1 (Image credit: courtesy of Charvel)

The Limited Edition Super Stock SC1 sports a So Cal-style alder body with a heavy Black Relic finish, a bolt-on maple neck with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets with cream dot inlays and a distressed pau ferro fingerboard.

Pickups are an EVH Wolfgang humbucker topped with parchment covers at the bridge and a Seymour Duncan SLSD-1N Li’l Screamin’ Demon Strat single coil-sized humbucker at the neck.

Other features include a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system, die-cast tuners, a top-mount output jack, a Charvel neckplate, a three-ply white pickguard and chrome hardware.

The release of the Super Stock Model 2 and Super Stock SC1 follows the recent announcement of two new progressive-minded models from Charvel, the Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM and Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM QM.

For more information head over to Charvel.com.