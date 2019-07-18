Summer NAMM 2019: Charvel Unveils Two New Pro-Mod Guitars

Summer NAMM 2019: Charvel has announced two new electric models aimed toward the progressive player, the Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM and Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM QM.

Both new Pro-Mod models feature a Dinky-style alder body and a graphite-reinforced bolt-on caramelized maple “speed neck” with rolled edges and 24 jumbo frets, Luminlay side dots and pearloid dot inlays.

There’s also a sculpted “shredder’s cut” heel and a scalloped lower back bout for easy upper access to the fingerboard.

Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM QM (Image credit: courtesy of Charvel)

Pickups are a direct mount Custom Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker at the bridge and a direct mount Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker at the neck. A mini two-way toggle allows for series and parallel switching.

Other features include a five-way blade pickup switch, Stratocaster-style skirt knobs for the volume (with an 500K EVH Bourns low-friction potentiometer) and no-load tone controls, a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, a Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, locking tuners, chrome hardware and more.

The Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM is available in Gloss Black, Matte Blue Frost, Satin Burgundy Mist and Three-Tone Sunburst finishes, while the Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM QM features a quilt maple top in a Chlorine Burst finish.

For more information head to Charvel.com.