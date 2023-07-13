Charvel joins Jackson in introducing new Japanese builds with Superstrat-inspired San Dimas models

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Unveiled in tandem with Jackson's spectacularly-overhauled MJ Series Rhoads model, the speed-friendly six-strings showcase the Fender Corporation's recent focus on Japan

Charvel's new, Japanese-made San Dimas models
(Image credit: Charvel Guitars)

Earlier this week, Fender and the brands under its umbrella pulled back the curtains on a dizzying variety of new – and newly-updated – electric guitars, acoustic guitars, bass guitars, guitar amps, and more. 

One interesting aspect of the coordinated mass launch was that one of its most prominent products – Jackson's spectacularly-overhauled MJ Series Rhoads – is Japanese-made. It's a sign of commitment to the country that dovetails with the Big F's recent opening of a flagship, four-story store in Tokyo.

Not to be outdone by its FMIC comrade, Charvel has unveiled some new, Japanese-made instruments of its own – a pair of Superstrat-inspired San Dimas models.

Image 1 of 2
Charvel MJ San Dimas Style 1 HSH FR PF QM Midnight Glow
Charvel MJ San Dimas Style 1 HSH FR PF QM Midnight Glow (Image credit: Charvel)

The two MJ San Dimas Style 1 HSH FR QM models – to give them their full names – are identical in every respect but for their fretboard options. One comes with a maple fretboard, the other with a pau ferro 'board.

Otherwise, both models are shaped from an alder body with a quilted maple top, with bolt-on, graphite-reinforced maple necks adorned with 12"-16" radius, 25.5" fretboards (with the aforementioned choice of woods) that sport 24 Jumbo frets.

The San Dimas' trio of Seymour Duncan pickups – a Jazz SH-2N humbucker in the neck, Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil in the middle, and a JB TB-4 'bucker in the bridge – can be tweaked by individual volume and tone controls, and your standard five-way pickup switch. Licensed Strat headstocks, meanwhile, complete the models' '80s-era hot-rod vibe. 

A recessed Gotoh GE1996T Series Double-Locking tremolo, Gotoh die-cast tuners, and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series Locking nut, in turn, highlight the hardware. 

Charvel MJ San Dimas Style 1 HSH FR M QM Caribbean Burst

Charvel MJ San Dimas Style 1 HSH FR M QM Caribbean Burst (Image credit: Charvel)

Both of Charvel's new MJ San Dimas models will be available starting in November for $1,799. The pau ferro version is offered in Midnight Glow and Transparent Green Burst finishes, while the maple version comes exclusively in a rather beach-y Caribbean Burst colorway.

For more info on the models, visit Charvel.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.