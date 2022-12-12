Charvel officially launches dazzling Sin City Sparkle-finished Pro-Mod Style 1 model

Back in the summer, Charvel lifted the curtain on four Pro-Mod Style 1 electric guitars, and though the whole quartet ushered in sleek looks and impressive spec sheets, there was one model that particularly stood out among the rest.

That six-string was the limited-edition Sin City Sparkle-finished one, which staked a claim as arguably the most eye-catching guitar from the past 12 months.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel) (Image credit: Charvel)

To recap its spec sheet, the Sin City Sparkle Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 boasts an alder body and a graphite-reinforced maple neck, which comes loaded with a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a 12”-16” compound maple fingerboard.

The fingerboard is finished with black dot inlays and 22 jumbo frets, with a color-matched Sin City Sparkle headstock – flashing Charvel die-cast tuners and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series locking nut – sitting at the top of the neck.

At the business end of the guitar, two Seymour Duncans – a JB TB-4 in the bridge bridge and ‘59 SH-1N in the neck – lead the charge, and can be tweaked via the three-position blade switch and master volume and tone knobs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Charvel) (Image credit: Charvel) (Image credit: Charvel)

The volume control also doubles as a push/pull coil split, which opens up even more pickup combinations. In practice, when the coil splitter is engaged, guitarists can harness the outer-coil of the bridge, the outer-coil of the neck and a combination of the two.

In its regular mode, the middle position pairs the two inner coils together, while the first and third positions offer up usual full humbucker sounds.

Other appointments include a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system, rolled fingerboard edges and a hand-rubbed satin urethane neck finish.

(Image credit: Charvel)

Of its newest model, Charvel states, “An ideal instrument for dazzling high-speed playing, the Limited Edition Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M boasts scorching sound and unrivaled feel and performance. Next-level style is also here with an adventurous Sin City Sparkle finish, with matching headstock with black Charvel logo and chrome hardware.”

The Sin City Sparkle Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 is available now for $1,399.

For more information, head over to Charvel (opens in new tab).