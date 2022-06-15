Charvel unveils striking new finishes for four Pro-Mod Style 1 guitars

Today (June 15), Charvel revealed a trio of headline-grabbing new Artist Signature Series electric guitars.

Along with those new signature guitars though, the company also added new finish options for four of its Pro-Mod Style 1 guitars.

Each of the models is uniquely spec'd, aside from the new look, so we'll give you a tour of each of them individually below.

Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut

Graced with a beautiful Nautral finish, the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut – to give the guitar its full name – features a mahogany body with a figured walnut top sporting a sculpted "shredder’s cut" heel and scalloped lower back bout, for easy upper-fret access.

It also features a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard boasting 22 jumbo frets with pearloid dot inlays.

Sonically, the guitar sports a trio of Seymour Duncan pickups, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs and a five-way pickup switch, with other hardware coming in the form of a Gotoh Custom 510 tremolo and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

The Charvel Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut will be available starting in September for $1,399.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M – Cherry Kiss Burst

Newly available in a pretty Cherry Kiss Burst finish, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M is built with an alder body and a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck that features a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

The six-string is also powered by a trio of Seymour Duncan pickups – a Distortion TB-6 humbucker in the bridge, a Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil in the middle, and a Distortion SH-6N humbucker in the neck. These are at the mercy of a single volume control, a no-load tone control, and a five-way blade pickup switch.

The Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M in Cherry Kiss Burst also comes loaded with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking trem, and will be available starting in October for $1,099.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash – Sunburn

Newly available in a charred Sunburn finish on an ash body, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash has a bolt-on, graphite-reinforced maple neck that features a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard sporting 22 jumbo frets with white dot inlays, and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel.

There are two DiMarzio pickups this time around – a Super Distortion DP100 in the bridge, and a PAF Pro DP151 in the neck – controlled by a single tone control and single volume control with push/pull coil splitting, and a three-way blade pickup switch.

The Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash in Sunburn – which also sports a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking trem – will be available starting in October, for $1,399.

Limited Edition Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M – Sin City Sparkle

Last, but certainly not least, is another new Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR model, this one available in a truly spectacular Sin City Sparkle look.

This sparkling guitar features an alder body and a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck that features a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays. A Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking trem also comes aboard the model.

Sounds come by way of a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a JB in the bridge and a '59 in the neck – controlled by an individual tone knob, a volume control with push/pull coil splitting, and a three-way blade pickup switch.

The Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M in Sin City Sparkle will be available starting in September for $1,399.

For more info on all of the company's new offerings, visit Charvel's website (opens in new tab).