Charvel unveils striking new finishes for four Pro-Mod Style 1 guitars

By published

The new looks include dazzling Sin City Sparkle and charred Sunburn-on-ash colorways

Four new-for-2022 finishes on Charvel's Pro-Mod line guitars
(Image credit: Charvel)

Today (June 15), Charvel revealed a trio of headline-grabbing new Artist Signature Series electric guitars

Along with those new signature guitars though, the company also added new finish options for four of its Pro-Mod Style 1 guitars.

Each of the models is uniquely spec'd, aside from the new look, so we'll give you a tour of each of them individually below.

Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut

Charvel Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut

(Image credit: Charvel)

Graced with a beautiful Nautral finish, the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut – to give the guitar its full name – features a mahogany body with a figured walnut top sporting a sculpted "shredder’s cut" heel and scalloped lower back bout, for easy upper-fret access.

It also features a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard boasting 22 jumbo frets with pearloid dot inlays.

Sonically, the guitar sports a trio of Seymour Duncan pickups, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs and a five-way pickup switch, with other hardware coming in the form of a Gotoh Custom 510 tremolo and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

The Charvel Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM Mahogany with Walnut will be available starting in September for $1,399.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M – Cherry Kiss Burst

Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M – Cherry Kiss Burst

(Image credit: Charvel)

Newly available in a pretty Cherry Kiss Burst finish, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M is built with an alder body and a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck that features a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays.

The six-string is also powered by a trio of Seymour Duncan pickups – a Distortion TB-6 humbucker in the bridge, a Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil in the middle, and a Distortion SH-6N humbucker in the neck. These are at the mercy of a single volume control, a no-load tone control, and a five-way blade pickup switch.

The Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M in Cherry Kiss Burst also comes loaded with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking trem, and will be available starting in October for $1,099.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash – Sunburn

Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash – Sunburn

(Image credit: Charvel)

Newly available in a charred Sunburn finish on an ash body, the Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash has a bolt-on, graphite-reinforced maple neck that features a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard sporting 22 jumbo frets with white dot inlays, and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel.

There are two DiMarzio pickups this time around – a Super Distortion DP100 in the bridge, and a PAF Pro DP151 in the neck – controlled by a single tone control and single volume control with push/pull coil splitting, and a three-way blade pickup switch. 

The Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash in Sunburn – which also sports a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking trem – will be available starting in October, for $1,399.

Limited Edition Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M – Sin City Sparkle

Charvel Limited Edition Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M – Sin City Sparkle

(Image credit: Charvel)

Last, but certainly not least, is another new Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR model, this one available in a truly spectacular Sin City Sparkle look.

This sparkling guitar features an alder body and a graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck that features a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays. A Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking trem also comes aboard the model.

Sounds come by way of a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a JB in the bridge and a '59 in the neck – controlled by an individual tone knob, a volume control with push/pull coil splitting, and a three-way blade pickup switch.

The Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M in Sin City Sparkle will be available starting in September for $1,399.

For more info on all of the company's new offerings, visit Charvel's website (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.