It's proving to be a big day for music premiers today -- Warbringer, Sebastian Bach, Megadeth, Loutallica, Animals As Leaders.

You can now add Chickenfoot to that list, as they're now streaming their new album, Chickenfoot III, online at this location.

The band's sophomore album will be released officially tomorrow, September 27, via eOne Music.

You can check out the video for the album's first single, "Big Foot," here.