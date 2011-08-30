Chickenfoot Premiere "Big Foot" Music Video

Chickenfoot have just released the new music video for their track "Big Foot." You can check out the video below.

"Big Foot" is the first single to be taken from the band's upcoming sophomore album, titled Chickenfoot III, which is due out on September 27.

"We took a giant step on this record," Hagar recently said of the record. "It still sounds like Chickenfoot, 'cause it's the same guys, but I think the experience that we had together on tour and the success of the last record really opened us up to who and what we are."

The single is currently available on iTunes.