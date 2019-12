Noway's Chrome Division have just released a new video for the track "Ghost Riders in the Sky." The song was written by Stan Jones in 1948 but popularized by the late, great Johnny Cash in 1979.

Chrome Division’s latest album, 3rd Round Knockout, was released in North America on June 7. The follow-up to 2008’s Booze, Broads And Beelzebub was recorded at Marius Strand Studio in Oslo.

Check out the video for "Ghost Riders in the Sky" below.