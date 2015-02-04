Chuck Billy, Alexi Laiho and Rudy Sarzo Tackle Ozzy's "Mr. Crowley" on Randy Rhoads Tribute Album — Listen

As we've reported, UDR Music will release Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute March 3.
Today, you can hear a track from the album; it's "Mr. Crowley" as performed by Chuck Billy (Testament), Alexi Laiho (Children of Bodom), Kelle Rhoads (brother of Randy), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot/Ozzy Osbourne) and Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath/Dio).
Check it out below and tell us what you think!
A collection of 11 classic Rhoads co-written songs, Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute is performed by 20 top contemporary artists, including old friends and performing partners Sarzo and Frankie Banali, Kelle Rhoads and more designated musicians like Serj Tankian, Tom Morello, Vinny Appice, Tim “Ripper” Owens, Chuck Billy, Alexi Laiho, George Lynch, Gus G, Bruce Kulick, Doug Aldrich, Dweezil Zappa and others.
The album was produced and compiled by Bob Kulick at his own studio.
Along with the album, Immortal Randy Rhoads: The Ultimate Tribute will contain a bonus DVD available in the digipack version, including interesting interviews with some of the involved artists, hosted by Kulick and a feature on the Musonia School of Music, a teaching school on North Hollywood, California, set up by Rhoads' mother and run by his brother.
You can pre-order the album now at amazon.com. The album also will be available in double vinyl gatefold and digital formats. For more information, visit udr-music.com.
Full track listing with performers:
01. Crazy Train
Vocals: Serj Tankian
Gtrs: Tom Morello
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
02. Over the Mountain
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Jon Donais
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Frankie Banali
03. Mr. Crowley
Vocals: Chuck Billy
Gtrs: Alexi Laiho
Keyboards: Kelle Rhoads
Bass Rudy: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
04. Believer
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Doug Aldrich
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
05. Back To The Coast (Quiet Riot)
Vocals: Kelle Rhoads
Gtrs: Bruce Kulick
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Frankie Banali
06. I Don't Know
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: George Lynch
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
07. S A T 0
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Rhythm guitars: Bob Kulick
Lead guitar: Dweezil Zappa
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Vinny Appice
08. Killer Girls (Quiet Riot)
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Joel Hoekstra
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
09. Goodbye to Romance
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Gus G.
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
10. Suicide Solution
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Brad Gillis
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen
11. Flying High Again
Vocals: Tim “Ripper” Owens
Gtrs: Bernie Torme
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Brett Chassen