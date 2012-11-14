Trending

Classic Rock Lead Guitar: Learn How to Solo like a Guitar Hero

By

Guitar Player Classic Rock Lead Guitar Special Issue$9.99Guitar Player Presents Classic Rock Lead Guitar - Powered by the Rock House Method - from 2009
Classic Rock Lead Guitar: Learn how to Solo like a Real Guitar Hero - Including Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Johnny Winter Keith Richards, Carlos Santana, Robin Trower and Pete Townsend.
Plus Classic QUEEN Albums
and much more!