The Cliff Burton Museum has officially opened – and we were there to see it

You couldn’t pick a less likely spot to celebrate a fallen thrash metal icon than Laganland, a gathering of buildings by a remote country road in rural Sweden. Drive right in, though, and you’ll see a hotel, a petrol station, a hunting store, a moose reserve (really) and now the Cliff Burton Museum, dedicated to the Metallica bassist who lost his life in a nearby coach crash on September 27, 1986.

Both the museum and the memorial stone nearby are collaborations between Metallica’s Swedish and German fanclubs, primarily Tony Asplund in the Ljungby area and Aelfredo LeRoux in Mexico City. Funding for both installations was raised privately, although the regional Swedish government assisted the Museum with a grant of SEK 300,000, around $30,000.

Image 1 of 3 36 years since the crash, Cliff’s music continues to appeal to a wide range of metal fans, from kids who weren’t born when Death Magnetic came out in 2008, to seasoned Metallica disciples who were there from thrash metal’s grimy beginnings. (Image credit: Tom Johansson, Aelfredo LeRoux) Image 2 of 3 As the day passed, the crowd grew to several hundred and beers began to flow: perfect timing for the arrival of a Metallica tribute band, Metaholica. (Image credit: Tom Johansson, Aelfredo LeRoux) Image 3 of 3 Focusing on Cliff-era Metallica songs, Metaholica ran through a high-powered set, blasting out a barrage of riffs. (Image credit: Tom Johansson, Aelfredo LeRoux)

The fact that these groups of devoted fans have pulled it off so successfully – with no assistance other than the moral support of Cliff’s family, who shared details of the museum launch at their social media – is miraculous.

In a speech that I gave at the event, I made a point of congratulating these fans on their hard work: there’s no equivalent monument to any other prematurely fallen musician that I can think of, whether to Marc Bolan, Randy Rhoads or any of hundreds of others.

At the launch event today, the idea is to celebrate Cliff’s legacy and the final days of his life, spent not in his hometown of San Francisco but here, half a planet away. As his death in the coach crash has never really been explained – the driver claimed black ice was the cause, although this seems to have been unlikely – there’s never been closure for Burton fans, on this continent or elsewhere.

It’s still surreal that he died so young and so unnecessarily, and to be here today, knowing that we’re minutes away from the place where he died, is to experience a wave of mixed emotions.

As the visitors, a trickle at first but a loud and enthusiastic crowd of hundreds by mid-afternoon, peruse the exhibits, some are deep in thought, others are tearful, and still others are in full metal mode, slamming beers and throwing the horns.

Cliff’s story, as told through documents, diaries, book excerpts, films and memorabilia, is totally compelling: it’s almost like he’s with us as we watch a tribute band, Metaholica, power through their set.

Mexican fanclub president Aelfredo LeRoux donated this replica of Lars Ulrich’s 1986 drum kit to the Museum, and even flew it over for the event – presumably not as hand luggage. Kello Gonzalez brought along this 1979 Burgundyglo Rickenbacker 4001 bass, modded to Cliff’s specifications with three replacement pickups: a Gibson EB, a Seymour Duncan stacked Jazz, and a Duncan Stratocaster pickup under the bridge for extra top-end. (Image credit: Tom Johansson, Aelfredo LeRoux)

Cliff’s friend Frank Bello of Anthrax – who opened for Metallica on that final tour – dials in on Zoom to pay a heartfelt tribute to his fallen comrade, to the loud appreciation of the crowd.

We’re treated to a rendition of Cliff’s famous solo (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth by YouTube sensation Kelly Gonzalez and LeRoux on drums, and as evening comes, visitors begin to drift away, evidently affected by what they’ve experienced.

We’re not done, though, and after paying our respects at the memorial stone, we transfer to Hotel Terraza in Ljungby – the same hotel where the shellshocked members of Metallica stayed after the crash. We watch Metaholica deliver another pulverising set, and there’s a lot of drinking... and also quite a few tears, as you might imagine. Cliff definitely would have appreciated it.

Image 1 of 2 The memorial stone by the E4 highway is the closest thing that European Metallica fans have to a Burton grave, which makes it the destination for thousands every year. It’s located about 100 metres from the actual spot where he died. The E4 bends to the left just south of the stone, and it’s on that bend that the bus driver lost control, spinning the vehicle and causing it to fall on its side. Cliff was ejected from his bunk through the bus window and was caught beneath it when it fell. (Image credit: Tom Johansson, Aelfredo LeRoux) Image 2 of 2 The day ended with a trip to Cliff’s memorial stone, which is now accessible by public transport: the local authorities recently renamed the nearest bus stop after the stone. (Image credit: Tom Johansson, Aelfredo LeRoux)