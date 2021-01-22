Collings debuts meticulously crafted I-35 LC Vintage

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

After announcing the release of Julian Lage's new 470 JL signature electric guitar and the CJ-45 T acoustic guitar, Collings has built on its momentum by unveiling the elegant I-35 LC Vintage.

The updated version of the original I-35 spent several years in development and went through numerous prototype iterations, but Collings is finally ready to let this vintage-inspired semi-hollow stunner loose.

"The goal for the I-35 Vintage was to push the I-35... where else can it go? What else can it do?" said Aaron Huff, Director of Electric instruments at Collings.

In this drive to push boundaries, the I-35 Vintage promises to be a "I-35 like you've never seen before", and has been entirely reworked from the ground up.

Thus, the guitar sports a new-recipe maple laminate top and body, Honduran maple neck and rosewood fretboard, and features a newly formed maple center block.

It also has a 24 7/8" scale length and comes in Aged Blonde, Aged Tobacco Sunburst, Aged Faded Cherry or Aged Jet Black. The meticulous construction process means that only woods with a specific direction of grain make the cut.

Image 1 of 3 Collings I-35 LC Vintage in Aged Faded Cherry (Image credit: Collings) Image 2 of 3 Collings I-35 LC Vintage in Aged Tobacco Sunburst (Image credit: Collings) Image 3 of 3 Collings I-35 LC Vintage in Aged Blonde (Image credit: Collings)

To bolster that old, worn-in-guitar aesthetic, Collings introduced a "soft-ageing" process, which allowed the chrome hardware to oxidize and the lacquer finish to check, resulting in a warm, inviting appearance.

As well as going all-in to achieve the old-school looks, Collings also went back to the drawing board with the electronics in order to create a much more expressive experience for anyone who gets their hands on it.

In a bid to provide ultimate versatility and cover a wide sonic range spanning soft, articulate cleans to loud, punchy snaps, the I-35 Vintage is equipped with Custom Throbak pickups, two volume controls, two tone controls and a three-way pickup selector switch.

Manager of Artist Relations Mark Althans summed up the new model, calling it, "A brand new model that offers something completely different."

Watch the video below for a deep dive into the design process.

For more info, head over to Collings.