Collings updates its Traditional Series with the CJ-45 T

Following the release of Julian Lage's 470 JL signature, Collings has unveiled a new acoustic guitar that seeks to the push the boundaries of its existing Traditional Series – the CJ-45 T.

Sporting the aesthetics of a slope-shoulder dreadnought of the Wartime era, the new CJ-45 T seeks to deliver an equally classic acoustic tone and feel.

Make no mistake – this is not simply a repackaged, moderately tweaked version of the original CJ guitar. Instead, this is a fully reimagined, vintage-inspired instrument that has been completely reengineered.

The Sitka spruce top partners Honduran mahogany back and sides, as well as a Honduran mahogany C-shape neck and 12" radius Indian rosewood fretboard –

a combination of woods hand-selected to achieve a warm tonal dynamic.

Other features include an ultra-thin nitrocellulose sunburst finish, a bone nut and saddle, and an exceptionally flat back design, which enhances the instruments pronounced mid-range and strong vintage voice.

Despite sharing the same body shape as the other models in the CJ range, behind the scenes is a new Wartime scalloped X-bracing pattern – constructed out of Adirondack spruce – that promises to deliver a significantly expanded tonal range.

