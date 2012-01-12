Coming Soon: Ted Nugent Brand Bullets

According to Music-News.com, ammunitions company Pierce Munitions will soon be manufacturing Ted Nugent brand bullets.

“My life, family and friends are one big shooting, hunting, outdoor family. I am excited and proud to now help create state-of-the-art ammo for dedicated sporters everywhere,” Nugent said in a statement on Blabbermouth.net.

Hunting is a major part of Nugent's life.

"My hunting lifestyle is the ultimate soul cleanser and 're-creator' of my spirit and energy," said the guitarist in his "Ask Ted Nugent" blog on GuitarWorld.com. "Venison is the rocket fuel for the healthiest life, and the hunting procedure is the last perfect environmental and spirit positive function available to mankind. I like to think of my life as downright perfect. It's thrilling living such a full, gratifying life so I live it to the max every day."

The Nugent ammo will be available in a few months.