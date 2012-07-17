'Contemporary Guitar Improvisation' Book Back in Print After Nearly 10 Years

Marc Silver, guitarist and author of the classic instruction book, Contemporary Guitar Improvisation (Utilizing the Entire Fingerboard), has just released his sought-after book, which had been-of-print for nearly 10 years.

“I’m excited to be able to publish the book and make it available again to a whole new generation of guitarists," Silver said. "This is a tried-and-tested system based on five basic fingering patterns that form the foundation for improvising over virtually any chords, in any key, across the entire fingerboard. All patterns are diagrammed, so note-reading ability is not necessary.”

Contemporary Guitar Improvisation is recommended by guitar legend George Benson, who also wrote the preface to the book.

The book was first published in 1978 by Dick Grove Publications, the publishing arm of The Dick Grove School of Music in Los Angeles. At that time, the Grove School was the preeminent contemporary music school on the West Coast, boasting many of Hollywood's finest studio musicians, film and TV composers and arrangers as its instructors and clinicians (Musicians Institute came later).

For several years, Contemporary Guitar Improvisation was the most popular course at the school, attracting many of LA's most promising players and working professionals. The book went on to enjoy global distribution through Alfred Publishing for almost 20 years, gaining wide acceptance from guitarists around the world.

Contemporary Guitar Improvisation (Utilizing the Entire Fingerboard) comes with a play-along CD of recorded examples correlating to lessons in the book and is available exclusively at at this location.