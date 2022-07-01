CopperSound’s Strategy V2 is the two-channel preamp and overdrive pedal with a monster 30dB of boost and audiophile build

Massachusetts pedal builder CopperSound and Jack White favorite has lifted the lid on the Strategy V2, the latest version of its Strat-inspired preamp boost and overdrive pedal.

The two-channel preamp design is based around what the firm labels an “audiophile-grade” Burr Brown Op Amp. The circuit is capable of delivering a sizeable volume boost (an amp-punishing 30dB, compared to the <20dB found on most boost pedals), and the V2 also adds a new overdrive mode.

The latter is activated via a mini-toggle switch on the back panel of the unit, while further tone-shaping options come via the Strat-style Volume and Tone pots.

Operating in Preamp mode, you have a traditional-but-monstrous boost that will prod any tube amp into life, while the Overdrive mode adds grit to proceedings at lower levels, but gets progressively filthy as you rotate the volume knob.

There’s also a handy large LED indicator that changes from Blue to Yellow, depending on whether you’re in Preamp or Overdrive modes, respectively.

CopperSound is pitching the Strategy V2 as “an excellent choice for an ‘always on’ pedal” and says that it stacks very nicely. The Smart Bypass switching system also helps on that front, offering true bypass and both latching and momentary options – the latter being ideal for those moments when you want to briefly cut through the mix.

Finally, CopperSound is offering free customisation of the finish, pickguard, knobs and hardware color, with a vast array of options on offer. It will even match your guitar’s finish for no additional charge.

(Image credit: CopperSound)

The Strategy V2 is available now for $279. To order yours, or find out more, head to CopperSound Pedals (opens in new tab).