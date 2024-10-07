“Usually you hear it coming out of your amp. Here, you feel it all around you”: Paul Davids once visited a nuclear power plant to find the world’s most incredible reverb – now it’s been turned into a signature ambient pedal

published

Austria’s inactive Zwentendorf nuclear plant plays host to what might be the world’s most awe-inspiring natural reverb, and now its essence has been bottled for Cornerstone’s first signature pedal

Cornerstone Nucleo and Paul Davids
(Image credit: Cornerstone / Paul Davids/YouTube)

Paul Davids' has collaborated with Italian boutique pedal builder Cornerstone for a new signature ambient reverb pedal, the Nucleo – which is inspired by the natural reverb of a nuclear power plant.

Many of Cornerstone's previous releases, including the Klon/Bluesbreaker-inspired Colosseum, have centered around emulating the tones of classic players, such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Robben Ford. The Nucleo, though, is a different beast entirely.

