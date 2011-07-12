Cort Guitars Teams with Sandberg Guitars of Germany to Build Arona Bass

Cort Guitars today announced their collaboration with German bass manufacturer Sandberg Guitars. The pairing has produced the new Arona bass, which is available in four- and five-string models, both of which utilize Sandberg’s engineering and design and Cort’s art-production facilities. The Arona basses are available now.

The Arona models capture the essence of European style and use a body made of swamp ash or alder, depending on finish. The three-piece, bolt-on maple neck is shaped with the famed Sandberg “C” shape and adorned with a rosewood fingerboard. All hardware is chrome plated, including its Sandberg-designed bridge.

The electronics will set these instruments apart from their contemporaries; Cort is the first manufacturer to use the new Desonic by Delano pickup system. The system had been exclusively used on very expensive, custom-built basses and a favorite of builders throughout Europe.

The Desonic pickup system will include two huge bar magnet pickups with 9.5mm pole slugs and custom coils to capture every aspect of the strings' vibration. The pickups are complimented with active electronics featuring a push/pull volume control and separate balance, treble and bass controls designed to provide the musician with the flexibility to achieve a variety of tones.

Features such as the graphite nut, zero fret and D’Addario EXP165 strings make this bass an exceptional find in its price range.

Sandberg Guitars was founded in 1986 by Holger Stonjek and Gerd Gorzellke. The company name comes from the street on which their first workshop was located.

MSRP for Arona 4 is $795.00 USD

MSRP for Arona 5 is $850.00 USD

For more information, visit cortguitars.com.