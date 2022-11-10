Cort expands its eight-string electric guitar arsenal with shred-ready KX508 Multi Scale II

Cort has expanded its lineup of eight-string electric guitars by introducing the KX805 Multi Scale II – an updated version of the brand’s original eight-string multi-scale instrument.

Naturally, the newest iteration features a slightly souped-up spec sheet, with the KX508 II favoring an okoume body over its predecessor’s swamp ash alternative. The poplar burl top remains, though, as does the Mariana Blue Burst finish.

The okoume body is joined by a five-piece maple/purple heart neck, which in turn is topped with a 15.75”-radius Macassar ebony fingerboard. Atop the ‘board sits 24 fanned frets, teardrop inlays and an angled 56.5mm-wide, while a spoke nut hotrod truss rod sits beneath it.

Other hardware appointments include Cort staggered locking tuners, a hardtail bridge system comprising individual string saddles and a string thru body design, and a four-bolt neck plate.

Further updates can be found in the pickup department, which has been loaded with nine-string Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers. Favored over the previous model’s eight-string alternatives, the wider pickups offer a larger magnetic field and as such “capture much more of the string vibration”, supposedly improving the overall sound.

Tonal flexibility has also been improved thanks to the versatile control layout that makes use of a three-way selector switch and master volume and tone knobs that both double as push/pull controls.

While the volume knob accesses two distinct voices, the tone knob can be used as a coil-split to gain access to single-coil sounds.

As for the multi-scale aspect of the guitar, the KX508 II features a 26.5” to 28” scale length, which vows to deliver tight and punchy low-ends for the low B string and a familiarly tight high-end feel when soloing on the upper strings.

The KX508 II will be available for $1,199.

It's the latest release from Cort, which returns its attention to the electric guitar market after unveiling two special edition NJS bass guitars and debuting its all-new Flow Series of acoustic guitars.