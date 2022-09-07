Cort introduces high-end Flow Series with flagship Flow-OC acoustic

Cort has announced its new-for-2022 Flow Series of acoustic guitars, and has launched its latest lineup with the flagship Flow-OC.

With the entire Flow Series set to cater to fingerstyle players, the Flow-OC is a sign of things to come, offering a suite of impressive specs and design choices that promote playing comfort and agile playability.

Highlights from the Flow-OC include a wholly redesigned Ergo-A asymmetric neck profile, which is said to help with quicker movements up and down the fretboard, as well as the Venetian cutaway that allows for higher-register noodling.

The body is crafted from a solid red cedar top and mahogany back and sides, and is paired with a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard, which in turn is equipped with 20 frets and ornate “dash” maple inlays.

It’s worth noting the guitar’s reinforced neck, which features two walnut inserts in an attempt to provide further rigidity and stability.

Of the tonewood pairings, Cort comments the soft cedar provides a darker tone and rich midrange, while also delivering “warm fundamentals and bright overtones”. When paired with the mahogany sides, an enhanced low-mid is said to present itself.

Though the emphasis is on the natural tone of the Flow-OC, Cort has also equipped its newest acoustic with an LR Baggs Anthem. Complete with the brand’s Tru-Mic technology, the Anthem system features a condenser microphone and Element pickup that promises studio mic-style sounds.

Elsewhere, a Graph Tech TUSQ nut and saddle aim to deliver improved natural sustain and output, while gold-colored tuners with ebony keys seek to instill some added cosmetic pop.

Other notable appointments include a 25.5” scale length, 1.75”-wide nut, hand-rolled body and fret edge treatment and an ebony bridge, as well as walnut binding and a Natural Satin finish.

The flagship Flow-OC is available for $1,599.

To find out more, head over to Cort (opens in new tab).

It’s Cort’s latest acoustic of the year, after the company introduced three Fishman-equipped Core models at NAMM in June. The brand has also been plenty busy with electric guitars, releasing the Fishman Fluence-loaded Duality II and the newly contoured KX700 EverTune.