Cort’s X500 Menace is 500x more metal than you

South Korean guitar giant Cort has revealed an overhauled X500, dubbed the Menace – a none-more-metal six-string with a host of heavy appointments.

Underneath the black satin paint job, the latest addition to the X Series offers a traditional tonewood pairing of maple-capped mahogany, which is shaped with deep cutaways and an ergonomic profile.

(Image credit: Cort)

Then there’s the neck. It’s a seven-piece construction of maple, purple heart (similar to hard maple, but slightly warmer in tone) and panga panga (AKA wenge) in a neck-thru build, with an ebony fingerboard.

That might sound a little complex on paper but visually at least, the result is quite stunning - just check out that shot of the back of the instrument...

(Image credit: Cort)

There’s also a 12-16” compound radius fingerboard and a reverse headstock design to top it off.

In terms of electronics, the headline feature is probably the Seymour Duncan Nazgûl and Sentient humbucker pairing, both of which are high output but passive pickups.

Controls are kept simple with just one pot each for volume and tone and a three-way pickup selector.

(Image credit: Cort)

Finally, there’s the hardware which is mostly unbranded and all-black, in keeping with the X500’s metal credentials, the notable exception being the Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo.

Cort says the X500 has an MSRP of $1,349 and a likely street price of $849.

Head over to Cort Guitars for more info.