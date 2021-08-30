Watch Cory Wong and Dirty Loops play jazzy new single, Ring Of Saturn

Cory Wong and Dirty Loops have unveiled the video for their new track Ring Of Saturn, the second single to be taken from their forthcoming collaborative record, Turbo.

As on the album's previous single, Follow The Light, Wong’s playing forms a funk-laced rhythmic backbone (jamming his parts with three versions of himself in the video), but this time, the Vulfpeck guitarist gets to flex some tastefully restrained, jazzy and melodic lead work. Picture David Gilmour jamming some latin jazz and you’re in the neighborhood of Wong’s playing on ‘Saturn.

Once again, Wong and Dirty Loops are supported by a quintet of orchestral players, who seem to flow nimbly into the unoccupied areas of what is a deceptively complex instrumental arrangement.

The lack of vocals is not the only noticeable difference this time around. Ring Of Saturn is a real contrast stylistically to the upbeat funk-pop of its predecessor, coming across as far more spacious, meditative and jazz-oriented.

The breadth of the two singles shows off the range of Wong’s new signature Fender Stratocaster, but also has us wondering what else will be in store when Turbo lands on September 3.

You can preorder the album right here.