Country duo Striking Matches burn it up in this smoking Fender Acoustasonic Strat jam

Fender has released some impressive Acoustasonic performance videos of late, featuring everyone from Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Daniel Donato and Tyler Bryant to Naia Izumi.

The latest artist to join this lineup is country duo Striking Matches, who jam on a pair of Acoustasonic Strats using a variety of techniques, including Justin Davis’ percussive knocks and Sarah Zimmermann’s hot-wired slide playing.

Tor the uninitiated, the Acoustasonic Strat is Fender's hybrid acoustic/electric design which uses a Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine and Acoustasonic Noiseless Magnetic pickup to wring a wide range of tones from its electric-proportioned body.

In Guitarist's recent review, it said, "The Acoustasonic Strat ups the ante with an even more versatile range of tones than the superb Telecaster, and its inventive hybrid build remains a joy to play."

You can check out the performance above, and for more information head to Fender.