Watch Kenny Wayne Shepherd shred acoustic and electric blues on a Fender Acoustasonic Strat

We recently witnessed Daniel Donato and Tyler Bryant face off on a pair of Fender Acoustasonic guitars, with Bryant on a Strat and Donato handling a Tele.

The latest six-stringer to take up the Acoustasonic mantle is blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd, who puts a Strat model through its paces in the video above.

To demonstrate the tonal versatility of the Acoustasonic, KWS kicks off the proceedings with some down-home acoustic style licks using the guitar’s Slotted-Headstock Rosewood Concert Acoustic setting.

He then flips to a dirty electric tone to rip out some high-octane blues-rock licks.

To up the tastiness of the proceedings, Shepherd is joined by bassist Kevin McCormick and former Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton for the jam session.

