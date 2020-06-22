Watch Naia Izumi’s vibe-heavy, loop-pedal-infused Fender Acoustasonic Strat performance

Lately we’ve witnessed everyone from Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Daniel Donato and Tyler Bryant doing their thing on Fender Acoustasonic guitars.

Now Fender has released a series of videos showing a new group of artists putting the guitar through its wide-ranging paces.

Leading the charge is singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Naia Izumi, who incorporates a variety of techniques including percussive hits and volume swells, as well as the use of a loop pedal, into his performance on an Acoustasonic Stratocaster.

Other artists tackling the Acoustasonic in new videos include Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle and Lindsay Ell, with Fender promising more to come.

