The holy grail of saturated tones? Crazy Tube Circuits’ Motherload combines Big Muff and Rat sounds in one pedal

Crazy Tube Circuits has announced the Motherload, a compact pedal that combines all-analog circuits inspired by classic fuzz and distortion pedals, the Electro-Harmonix Big Muff and Pro Co Rat.

The Greek pedal co is promising “the holy grail of saturated tones” from the configuration, courtesy of some smart EQ and filtering options.

Over on the Rat side, you get the usual Filter knob to dial back high-end; the Big Muff circuit, meanwhile, offers the standard Tone, plus a Voice knob, which cunningly sweeps the mid frequencies to mirror changes made to Muff circuits over the years. CTC is promising improved string separation over the originals, too.

(Image credit: Crazy Tube Circuits)

Each circuit is fully independent – chosen via the M/R switch up top – but you can combine both sets of EQ controls using the Link EQ button, which promises a fresh palette of sounds you wouldn’t hear from the original inspirations.

Judging from the company’s demo, the Motherload doesn’t just deliver fuzz; there are some nice amp-like distortion sounds in there with the right EQ settings.

The Motherload is available now for £215 (US price to be confirmed) – check out Crazy Tube Circuits (opens in new tab) for more info.