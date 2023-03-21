The holy grail of saturated tones? Crazy Tube Circuits’ Motherload combines Big Muff and Rat sounds in one pedal

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

A host of onboard EQ and voice options promise to take the classic fuzz/distortion circuits into new sonic territory

Crazy Tube Circuits has announced the Motherload, a compact pedal that combines all-analog circuits inspired by classic fuzz and distortion pedals, the Electro-Harmonix Big Muff and Pro Co Rat.

The Greek pedal co is promising “the holy grail of saturated tones” from the configuration, courtesy of some smart EQ and filtering options.

Over on the Rat side, you get the usual Filter knob to dial back high-end; the Big Muff circuit, meanwhile, offers the standard Tone, plus a Voice knob, which cunningly sweeps the mid frequencies to mirror changes made to Muff circuits over the years. CTC is promising improved string separation over the originals, too.

Crazy Tube Circuits Motherload

(Image credit: Crazy Tube Circuits)

Each circuit is fully independent – chosen via the M/R switch up top – but you can combine both sets of EQ controls using the Link EQ button, which promises a fresh palette of sounds you wouldn’t hear from the original inspirations.

Judging from the company’s demo, the Motherload doesn’t just deliver fuzz; there are some nice amp-like distortion sounds in there with the right EQ settings.

The Motherload is available now for £215 (US price to be confirmed) – check out Crazy Tube Circuits (opens in new tab) for more info.

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).