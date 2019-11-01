Crazy Tube Circuits' new Cyclone whips up a storm of classic phaser tones

Crazy Tube Circuits has introduced the Cyclone, which seeks to combine classic phaser effects pedal features with modern updates.

The Cyclone boasts controls for speed, depth, feedback and mix, as well as a tap tempo footswitch.

Central to the pedal is the rotary dial that accesses four voicings: 45 (mid-'70s two-stage phaser that adds ambience and a rotary speaker-like effect); 90 (mid-'70s four-stage phaser that ranges from “subtle warm, shimmering modulation to jet sounds and all-out high velocity swoosh”); ST (mid-'70s four-stage phaser with “dirtier” mid frequency notches for whirling and pulsating effects); and LT (phaser/vibrato based on the '90s-era Lovetone).

There’s also an expression pedal input to control the rate of the LFO, as well as true bypass switching.

The Cyclone runs on 9V DC power, and in addition to guitar, Crazy Tube also recommends the pedal for bass and keyboard.

To pick one up for €189 (approx $211), head to Crazy Tube Circuits.