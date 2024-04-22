“Hypnotic and mesmerizing”: Crazy Tube Circuits’ White Whale is an all-analog reverb/tremolo pedal based on classic Fender amps – and it just got a serious upgrade

By Phil Weller
published

With more effect types and independent effects circuits, the two-in-one pedal is back and better than before

Crazy Tube Circuits White Whale V2
(Image credit: Crazy Tube Circuits)

Crazy Tube Circuits has revamped its White Whale stompbox – an all-analog, real spring reverb and tremolo pedal

Inspired by the effects built into ‘60s American amps (ie, classic Fender combos), the pedal has been given a host of new tonal flavors. It’s also re-wired the two effects to run independently, making for a more diverse and usable pedal.

Phil Weller
