Cream, Living Colour Members Form New Band, Spectrum Road

Another supergroup is on the horizon as members of Cream, Living Colour, Carlos Santana's live band and Medeski, Martin and Wood have joined forces in Spectrum Road.

The group features Jack Bruce on bass and vocals, Vernon Reid on guitar, John Medeski on keys/piano and Cindy Blackman-Santana on drums.

The group has played live on more than one occasion, debuting in 2008 and playing a series of U.S. shows last year, but they will mark their recording debut this year with an album due out this spring on Palmetto Records.

For more about the band, check them out on Facebook.