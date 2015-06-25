Crown Guitar Workshop & Festival Will Feature Guitar World's Andy Aledort

Guitar World's Andy Aledort will be one of the teachers at this year's Crown Guitar Workshop & Festival.

Other guests include the LA Guitar Quartet, Steely Dan’s Jon Herington, Madeleine Peyroux, Lee Ritenour, David Grissom, Dweezil Zappa and many more.

The event, which takes place August 30 to September 6 at Flathead Lake Lodge in Bigfork, Montana, draws guitar lovers from around the world.

What really makes the Crown Guitar Workshop & Festival unique is the opportunity to hang with top-notch artists during the day. Each Artist in Residence gives an afternoon clinic, which is open to all students. They are very generous with their time and provide valuable and interesting insights.

Artists in Residence also drop in on the daily three-hour Crown Guitar Workshop classes in rock, blues, jazz and songwriting, which are taught by the top-notch Crown Guitar faculty.

Sometimes, though, the most exciting moments occur by the fireplace in the Main Lodge, or on the grassy banks of Flathead Lake. That’s where guitarists do what they like to do most—sit around and trade licks.

For more information and tickets, visit crownguitarfest.org.