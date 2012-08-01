Custom Amp Covers Introduces Detachable Amp Cover Accessory Bag

Custom Amp Covers Inc. has introduced a guitar amplifier cover designed to store cables, cords, capos, batteries, picks, slides and more.

This bag includes a Velcro closure that keeps your accessories with your amp during transport. The bag can be removed and re-attached to the amp cover with Velcro. Extra items can be stored in the cover while your amp is being used.

Features:

Sturdy vinyl with felt lining inside

Velcro flap closure

Removable and re-attachable from amp cover via Velcro.

Bag is 8 inches high by 8 inches wide by 2 ¾ inches deep

Available in black only.

The accessory bag can be added to many amp cover bags and can be purchased separately or with amp-cover orders.

For more information, visit amplifiercovers.com.