We write about guitars every day – here's 21 essential Cyber Monday deals the Guitar World team is shopping today

We may have spent the last 4 days scoping out and writing about Black Friday and Cyber Monday guitar deals that you should be checking out, but we're gear heads too, and we've been doing some shopping ourselves.

Over the course of Cyber weekend we've been adding gear-shaped treats to our baskets and, now that Cyber Monday is slowly drawing to a close and we're packing up for the night, we're excited to head for the checkout.



Each member of the Guitar World team has suggested three deals they've been keeping a close eye on – some of which have already been purchased and we have the dispatch confirmation for, others we've reviewed or even own already. This really has been a vintage year for killer guitar deals, so there has been plenty to choose from.

Our team consists of everything from gigging guitar players and recording nerds, to vintage pedal hounds and casual sofa noodlers. So there really is something for everyone on this list.

We’ve all been covering Cyber Monday for years too, so as well as knowing our gear, we can spot a great deal a mile off.

Michael Astley-Brown, Editor-in-Chief

I'm captain of the good ship GW, which means I cast my eagle eye over most anything that finds its way onto the site. I'm similarly fastidious about gear and constantly on the lookout for guitars, amps and pedals that punch above their price tags, so I'm not gonna holla about anything that doesn't float my tonal boat. With that in mind, these are my fave deals I've spotted this Cyber Monday…

Sterling by Music Man Mariposa: $599.99 , $399.99

I spent a lot of time with this angular beaut when it came in for review, and for my money, it's one of the best Sterling by Music Man launches in recent years – especially with a $200 discount. This cut-price signature model for Mars Volta maverick Omar Rodriguez-Lopez is a no-nonsense, endlessly playable rock machine, with a slick roasted maple neck and rosewood fingerboard, locking tuners and two tonesome custom humbuckers. We gave it 4.5/5 in our review, and it's available now from Musician's Friend for a frankly ridiculous $399. Buy, buy, buy.

Fender Player Stratocaster, Ltd Ed Black: $799 $599

Devastatingly, this year's cheapest Player Strat deal – a Fiesta Red number for $594 from Fender.com – has sold out. But for $5 more, you can get yourself a limited-edition model that looks an awful lot like David Gilmour's iconic black Strat – but for precisely $3,974,401 less than the real thing. There aren't too many Stratocaster spec combos more iconic than a black body and pickguard with a maple fingerboard. And what's more, this suave solidbody comes in at $250 less than a regular Player Strat. Shine on, you crazy bargain!

Fender Aerodyne guitars and basses: up to $550 off

I looove Fender's made-in-Japan guitars. Love 'em. They rarely make it to US shores, but the high-spec Aerodyne Special series did… and they're seeing massive discounts right now. Fender has slashed the price of these guitars and basses twice over the weekend, meaning you can now get any one of the series for just $799, rather than the original $1,299+. My colleague Matt Owen reviewed the Strat and simply would not stop talking about it, going on and ooon about its sultry curves, smooth-operating Babicz trem and endlessly playable satin-finished neck. At this price, I'm tempted to see what he's on about.

Jackson Maxwell, Associate Editor

I've been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and have also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Coming from the punk/indie world as I do, I'm always on the lookout for how to get the most out of gear that's easy-on-the-wallet, but that certainly doesn't mean I'm immune to the charms of higher-end offerings. I've found great deals on both sides of the coin, plus something that's less a rig addition than a wardrobe addition...

Fender x Wrangler denim jacket: $129 , now $64.50

I received this very jacket as a gift from Fender a few months back (sorry everyone, and thanks, Fender!) It looks good, is super-comfortable, and, most importantly, it has a hidden pocket for guitar picks. You could pay a lot more for a denim jacket that's this high-quality, so if you're in the market for one, don't ignore this snazzy sale from the Big F.

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Was $399 , now $319

Living in a small apartment as I do, the UAFX Ruby, Woodrow and Dream pedals offer emulations of the sorts of classic tube amps – the Vox AC30, ‘55 Fender 5E3 Deluxe Tweed, and ‘65 Fender Deluxe Reverb – that I neither have the space nor goodwill with my neighbors to use. Now used by longtime analog loyalist The Edge, these pedals are the best way to get their sound and feel in an ultra-portable, studio-, home-, and stage-friendly package. At $319 this Cyber Monday, they're an absolute steal.

Bad Cat Jet Black: 15% off at Guitar Center

I'm not quite in the market for a top-of-the-line amp right now, but if I was, I'd probably go for one of the amps that convinced Tosin Abasi to switch from Axe-Fx and amp modeling back to tube amps. Packing four EL84 tubes, this thing is an absolute fire-breather, and this Guitar Center sale brings its price down to just a hair over $2,000. Not an insignificant discount on a product that's been out for less than a week...

Matt Owen, Staff Writer

After spending a year studying music at University (and playing every piece of guitar gear I could get my hands on in the process), I became a Staff Writer for GuitarWorld.com, and ever since I have had my ear to the ground on every major guitar gear release. As well as reviewing and discussing pedals, guitars and more for a living, I’m also an active session guitarist. Currently, I record and gig regularly for an emerging indie rock duo, and find myself in a never-ending cycle of finding new ways to keep my rig as small yet expansive as possible.

Line 6 HX Stomp: Was $699 , now $599

I took the plunge and finally bought myself a Line 6 HX Stomp last year, and I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s been the best piece of kit I’ve ever bought. This little miracle can complement or completely replace your rig, with a huge range of Helix effects, amp mods and cab sims. I myself use it as a versatile multi-effects at the end of my ‘board, and never tire of the tones that I always stumble upon. Plus, those regular firmware updates means this will just get better as the years go by. If I were to buy one now, this is the one I’d go for : it’s the most affordable out of a range currently on offer at Sweetwater (currently $100 off with a free gig case), and that Stormtrooper White finish is ace.

PRS SE Silver Sky: Was $849 , now $679

I’m proud to say John Mayer is my favorite guitarist, but I’m not proud to admit I’ve never played his PRS Silver Sky signature guitar. Of course, I’ve always wanted to get one of my own, and that’s why I’ve been keeping an eye on Guitar Center’s ongoing blanket 20% PRS SE Cyber Weekend sale . The sale also includes both the maple and rosewood versions of the SE Silver Sky.635JM single-coils, serious playability and that Sob Rock flair make this an absolute winner for Cyber Monday. What's more, all of the finish options are on offer, too. A Nylon Blue maple SE Silver Sky? For $679?! Don't mind if I do.

Fender FT-1 Clip-On Tuner: Was $24.99 , now $9

I recently ditched my tuner pedal to make room for a new overdrive, so have been hunting out the best and cheapest tuner deals of the weekend – and I think this might be the winner. No, that's not a typo: you can get a Fender clip-on tuner for just $9 at Amazon. That's a serious 60% saving for a top tuner from a top brand. It's a bit bulkier than some of the other tuners, but it is a Fender product, so you know you're buying quality. $9 well spent for me, I would say.

Matt Parker, Staff Writer

I’ve written for the biggest guitar mags and publications across the US and Europe for over 10 years. I’ve predominantly spent that time interviewing artists and have benefited from a tonne of expert gear insight along the way. Most of the players I really respect sound great whatever gear they’re using. As such, I want to know that new gear is going to be worthy of the name on the headstock and the price on the label. It generally takes something significant to tempt me into making a change to my own (ridiculously basic) setup…

Snark Super Snark Air Was $39 , now $19

Am I dull? YES. But this a 50% discount on the leading brand – and I have recently gained new respect for the clip-on tuner. Not too long ago I played a series of gigs in a pit band for a local drama group. Due to space at the venue, my ‘board got shifted awkwardly out of reach. I borrowed a clip-on tuner for the duration and found it far preferable to my old (and unreliable) pedal. You’re not gazing at the floor, accuracy and readability have both improved a lot since early models and this one even recharges via USB. More importantly, I am determined not to be caught short again. Apparently, you can’t be the ‘guitar mag guy’ and rock-up without a tuner…

Earthquaker Devices Sunn O))) Life V3: $299 , $239.20

I am something of a pedal minimalist. I love them, but I’m too easily distracted and time-poor (read: a parent) for a big ’board. I don’t want loads of them, so I like multi-functional units, but I also don’t want them to do everything, or I’m getting lost in menus – so a true multi-FX rarely does the job for me. The Earthquaker Devices Sunn O))) Life Pedal V3 ( currently available with a sizable $60 discount ) hits the sweet spot. It’s a blend of fuzz, octave fuzz and boost – so does a few jobs – but you can tweak the clipping style, or add an expression pedal to get more out if it. The V3 also reviewed really well and is a Sunn O))) signature pedal, meaning it looks incredible – and I will get approving nods from my friends in noise bands.

Guild Newark St. Starfire IV: Was $1,449 , now $899

Guild guitars have been described to me as a “secret club” by various artists who respect their combination of rock-solid builds and great tones. They don’t have the frippery of some brands, but that’s pretty appealing to me and my (apparently, quaker-like) approach to tone. It means the budget goes where it counts: materials and build quality, rather than quadruple binding. I still think they look great, too, of course – and this Korean-made Starfire IV has a beautiful finish over the laminated mahogany body. I love that vintage logo on the scratchplate, too. What’s more, they’re great instruments. Guitarist magazine raved about it on its launch 10 years ago, but a lot of shiny trinkets have come along since. This is good news for the bargain hunter, given you can take a huge $550 off the list price in Sweetwater’s sale .

Chris Barnes, eCommerce Editor (Music)

I'm Guitar World's eCommerce Editor. It's my job to manage the buyer's guides on the site and help musicians find the right gear and the best prices. My first love is playing the drums - I spent 7 years as Editor of the UK's best-selling drum magazine Rhythm - but the first instrument I learned to play was the guitar, aged 11, and have dabbled with guitar ad bass in the 30 years since.

Positive Grid Spark Go: Was $129 , now $99

As a new dad, getting time to play guitar is super limited, but the Spark Go has enabled me to grab a few minutes of me-and-my-guitar-time without any faff and, crucially, without waking the baby thanks to the headphone input. It's a superb mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition with thousands of tones at your fingertips via the Spark app. It's also rechargeable and still gets loud when you need it to.

Yamaha DTX6K3-X: Was $1,899 , now $1,429

I loved this kit when we had it in for review for the excellent sounds, tweakable module and the fantastic TCS pads which are an excellent alternative to mesh, in my opinion. Today you can save a huge $470 at Sweetwater. We've never seen discounts like this on Yamaha e-kits before so if you've been on the hunt for one, today is your day.

Guitar Tricks annual subscription: $99 + freebies!

With the best price of the year on a Full Access annual subscription, now is a great time to sign up to Guitar Tricks if you want to improve your playing in 2024. You also get hundreds of dollars of extras, including a custom lesson plan, access to one premium Bootcamp, a copy of Guitar Tricks’ Ultimate Beginner Guide and exclusive access to their brand new 100 Essential Licks video series. If you’re serious about learning the guitar, or getting better, this deal should be top of your list.

Daryl Robertson, Senior Deals Writer

I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews.

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V: $2,499 , now $1,999

I’m a massive Gibson fan. Out of the 26 guitars in my collection, 10 of them are Gibsons. So trust me when I say the Les Paul Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets. With coil splits and out-of-phase switches, there isn’t a sound this LP can’t do. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar – especially with Guitar Center slashing the price to just $1,999.

Sterling by Music Man Mariposa: $599.99 , $399.99

The Mars Volta are one of my favorite bands and I’ve always found the playing of Omar Rodriguez-Lopez to be insanely inspiring – and I absolutely love his signature axe from Music Man. The Mariposa is sleek, contemporary and effortlessly cool – and better yet you can save $200 at Musician's Friend.

JHS Angry Charlie V3: Was $199 , now $149.25

This crimson JHS pedal has been the main overdrive on my board for the last two years and even though I’ve tested and reviewed many pedals since purchasing it, I can’t seem to replace it – it’s just too damn good. Modelled after the iconic Marshall JCM800, this drive is smooth, dynamic and has plenty of gain on tap. Save 25% at Sweetwater.

Matt McCracken, Junior Deals Writer

I’ve been a musician for well over 20 years in a variety of different bands playing everything from djent to jazz. As an intrepid explorer of sound, I’m always seeking out new gear for my own projects whether it be new pedals or plugins. In my role as Junior Deals Writer my job is to review and recommend products to our readers, as well as find the best deals possible on all kinds of gear.

EarthQuaker Devices Astral Destiny: $199 , $159.20

I’m all about weird tones and timbres, so it’s no surprise that I’m a big fan of EarthQuaker Devices. Whilst the Astral Destiny pedal isn’t the most ‘out there’ stompbox in their lineup, it delivers some of the best shimmer reverb algorithms I’ve ever heard. It’s got a healthy $39.80 reduction in the Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday sale, and with 8 different reverb types, it’s a proper creative powerhouse.

Fender Player Plus Tele: Was $1,099 , now $999

For the first ten years of my guitar-playing career, I’d convinced myself I was a Strat player through and through – until I got my mitts on a Fender Player Plus Telecaster. The rolled fingerboard edges made playing a delightful experience and it was so much more aggressive sounding than I expected thanks to the built-in series circuit. Considering what you get when you buy a Player Plus instrument, I think they’re excellent value for money, especially with an extra $100 off the price at Sweetwater. I love the locking tuners which keep it perfectly in tune, and the neck profile is super comfortable and surprisingly fast-playing.