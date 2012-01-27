D'Addario and Swing House Studios Announce "Play Your Way to Austin" Contest

Calling all bands!

D'Addario and Swing House Studios have teamed up to offer one lucky band the chance to earn a spot on stage during Austin's major music festival this March.

Sound good? See below for all the info on how to enter!

From D'Addario: Calling all Bands! D’Addario & Swing House Studios want YOU to enter for the chance to win the “Play Your Way to Austin” contest to perform at the showcase during Austin’s top music festival! D’Addario and Swing House are offering bands and acoustic acts this opportunity to enter exclusively through the D’Addario & Planet Waves Facebook page through February 9.

Bands can submit a video via the D’Addario & Planet Waves Facebook Page where their fans can vote by “liking” their video. The 25 artists with the most votes will be entered to win the grand prize, chosen by the artist-relations teams at Swing House Studios, D’Addario, Evans, Planet Waves and Pro-Mark.

One band will land the grand prize of a performance slot at the Friday, March 16, showcase as well as $1,500 in cash, and $3,500 worth of gear from D’Addario, Evans, Planet Waves and Pro-Mark.

Now in its fifth year, the D’Addario and Swing House showcase has hosted music from legendary acts such as Echo & The Bunnymen and Tom Morello of Rage Against Machine to rising stars like Semi Precious Weapons, Crash Kings and Grace Potter & The Nocturnals.

To enter visit www.facebook.com/daddariostringsandplanetwaves and click on “Play Your Way to Austin, TX” located in the left hand menu.

For more information on showcase sponsors, visit:

• D’Addario

• Swing House Studios

• Evans Drumheads

• Planet Waves

• Pro-Mark