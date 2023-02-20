D’Addario reckons it’s cracked the code for improved fretting hand strength with its new Dexterity Bands

For beginners and seasoned players alike, long bouts of guitar playing can lead to fretting fatigue. In other words, play an electric guitar, acoustic guitar or bass guitar for too long, and your hands will get tired.

Naturally, the more experienced a player you are, the longer you can go without facing too many issues, but improving finger stamina and strength – as well as suitably warming up prior to playing – are key elements to improving as a guitarist.

With this in mind, guitar gear specialist D’Addario has unveiled its latest piece of kit, which boldly promises to be “the next step for players looking to advance their skills”: Dexterity Bands.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: D'Addario) (Image credit: D'Addario)

A quick glance at the finger exerciser, and you can probably guess how it works. According to D’Addario, all you have to do is slip the four rings over your fretting fingers, tighten them to a desired resistance, and set about your usual warm-up routine, whatever it may be.

According to D’Addario, the purpose of its Dexterity Bands is three-fold: maintaining strength and dexterity of your fingers, hands and forearms; increasing finger speed and fluidity; and warming up pre-show and maintaining conditioning.

As an added bonus, Dexterity Bands can also be used without an instrument, and are apparently great for guitarists, bassist and “many other instrumentalists”. Now, academics have been raving about the benefits of non-physical practice for improving overall performance for quite some time now, so any way to take practice away from the fretboard sounds like a good idea to us.

(Image credit: D'Addario)

Furthermore, D’Addario is no stranger to finger exercisers, with the Dexterity Bands joining up with the company’s ever-growing collection of nifty practice accessories. These include the Fiddilink, Varigrip and Dynaflex hand and arm exercisers.

Some of these units are pretty popular among players, so it’s likely the Dexterity Bands will prove equally favorable with those keen on really fine-tuning their practice and warm-up regiments with the latest gadgets.

The Dexterity Bands are available now for $9.

To find out more, head over to D’Addario (opens in new tab).