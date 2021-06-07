D'Addario launches environmentally sustainable line of Eco-Comfort guitar straps

From its new XS coated guitar strings to genius telescopic XNPD pedalboard, D'Addario is known for innovation in guitar accessories. Now, the company has turned its attention to environmental sustainability, offering up a brand-new line of Eco-Comfort Recycled guitar straps.

The straps use fabrics from Repreve – a company that provides certified and traceable fibers made with 100 percent recycled materials, including post-consumer plastic bottles and pre-consumer waste.

They're colored using E.Dye, an environmentally friendly dyeing solution which requires no water. The color is added to the straps before the polymers are removed so the color is inside the yarn, resulting in a “superior color performance”.

Additionally, the ends of the straps are made using repurposed Eco-Leather, which has been ground down and bound into newly formed leather sheets.

Eco-Comfort Recycled guitar straps are available in 10 variations: Black, red and Grey, as well as seven unique jacquard designs. For more information, head to D'Addario.