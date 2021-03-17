D’Addario expands XT string range with multi-packs, singles, 7-string guitar sets and more

D’Addario launched its XT strings, touted as the company's most technologically advanced series of guitar strings to date, back in 2019.

At the time, the XTs, which combine high carbon steel cores and the company's most popular alloys with an extended life treatment on every string in the set, were made available for acoustic, electric, bass, and classical guitar, as well as mandolin and banjo.

Now, the XT line has been expanded to include a wider range of instruments, as well as single strings and multi-packs.

Added to the line are sets for resophonic and seven-string guitar, six-string bass and baritone acoustic, as well as multipacks for electric and acoustic and individual Nickel-Plated Steel, Phosphor Bronze and Plain Steel singles.

The new strings also utilize D’Addario’s new 100% recyclable packaging, including the newly resealable VCI bag.

Pricing on the new XT offerings begins at $14.99 single sets and $34.99 three-packs.

