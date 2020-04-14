D’Addario is producing face shields made from its Evans G2 drumheads to help fight coronavirus

Recently, we’ve reported on companies like Ernie Ball and Gator that have been helping to fight COVID-19 by devoting parts of their production facilities to the manufacture of protective masks.

The latest manufacturer to join the battle against the pandemic is D’Addario, which has announced it will fabricate protective face shields out of the clear film from its Evans G2 drumheads.

The company will mass-produce the Dynatomy Face Shield from its drumhead facility on Long Island using American-made materials.

Dynatomy is D’Addario’s FDA-approved physical therapy product brand.

The company plans to be in production of the face shields by April 27 at the latest, with a goal to produce as much as 100,000 shields each week.

“It’s our intention to manufacture these shields as long as they’re needed in New York or anywhere around the globe,” said Chief Innovation Officer Jim D’Addario.

“We’ve watched the incredible efforts of our healthcare and essential services workers all across the world with great admiration. While we cannot match the immeasurable efforts of these selfless heroes, we feel an immense responsibility to do our part in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.”

