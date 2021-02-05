D'Angelico announces new acoustic additions to its Excel series, the Tammany XT and Gramercy XT

D'Angelico has come out swinging in 2021. The company has already announced a string of new electric guitars – the Seymour Duncan-equipped Brighton, Bedford SH and Excel 59 – as well as new Aged Mahogany-finished LS acoustics, and now it's added two new strummers to its Excel series, the Tammany XT and Gramercy XT.

Both models boast very similar spec sheets, the main difference being body shape: the Tammany XT sports an OM design while the Gramercy XT features a single-cutaway shape.

Each available in a range of finishes – Vintage Sunburst, Walnut Stain, and Vintage Natural, to be precise – the new acoustics sport solid mahogany backs and sides, solid Sitka spruce tops, inlay-less pau ferro fingerboards and D'Angelico scroll-style headstocks.

Electronics-wise, both models come fitted with a Fishman INK-4 onboard preamp/tuner.

The Tammany XT and Gramercy XT are available now for $899 each. For more information, head to D'Angelico.