Watch the teaser trailer for Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols series, Pistol

The show, based on the biography of guitarist Steve Jones, hits screens on May 31

A still from Pistol - Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols TV Series
(Image credit: Miya Mizuno/FX)

The teaser trailer has arrived for director Danny Boyle’s forthcoming series about the rise and fall of the Sex Pistols, Pistol.

Based on guitarist Steve Jones’ autobiography Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol, the show is due to premiere on Hulu (and, in the UK, Disney+) on May 31.

Boyle is best known for directing the likes of Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire and Shallow Grave, while the show has been co-written by Craig Pearce, who is a frequent Baz Luhrman collaborator and worked on the scripts to Strictly Ballroom, Moulin Rouge and the forthcoming biopic, Elvis.

While the first official trailer – subtitled Destroy – doesn’t give much away, Boyle has directed every episode of the series and says he is pulling no punches.

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” says Boyle. 

“This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture. At its centre was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – Steve Jones. This is how he got there.”

Pistol is predominantly drawing on a cast of lesser-known actors – Boyle has some form on this front – and actors playing the band include Toby Wallace as Jones, Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook and Christian Lees as bassist Glen Matlock. 

For more information, head to Hulu.com.

