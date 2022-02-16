Dark Funeral's Lord Ahriman channels sinister riff magic in this brutal playthrough of Let the Devil In

Sweden is a land ripe with black and death metal, and alongside the likes of Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy and Scar Symmetry, one of its most fruitful exports is Stockholm-based outfit, Dark Funeral. Six albums down, and with another on the way, the five-piece have entrenched themselves as stalwarts of the scene.

Next month, the band will release their seventh full-length, We Are the Apocalypse. Two singles have dropped thus far – Let the Devil In and Nightfall – both showcasing frontman Heljarmadr's guttural growls and guitarist Lord Ahriman's affinity for Sabbathian electric guitar riffs.

The LP itself drops on March 18 via Century Media Records, so fans have a little longer to wait. However in the meantime, Ahriman has shot a new guitar playthrough for Let the Devil In, which we're excited to premiere at Guitar World.

Armed with a V-style LTD Arrow Black Metal plugged into an EVH 5150 III amp head, Ahriman offers up a clutch of open-string-flavored powerchords and rapid-fire alternate picking lines. Check it out above.

“I hope this playthrough video can give fans some kind of insight into my chords and riffs,” the guitarist explains. “For those not familiar with Dark Funeral, this song differs somewhat from the style we normally play, mainly because it's slower, more drum-oriented and perhaps not so technical, but it still holds the true darkness and spirit that is Dark Funeral.”