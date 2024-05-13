“You may think, ‘That guy can’t solo.’ You wanna see me do a guitar solo right now?” Dave Grohl pranks an entire audience by ‘playing’ EVH's Eruption – with a little help from Wolfgang Van Halen

Dave Grohl’s pretty much done it all during his career: he’s sold out stadiums, drummed with some of the world’s biggest rock bands, and has one of the most sought-after signature guitars in history.

However, he’s never really ripped a killer shred guitar solo in the vain of Eddie Van Halen. That is until now... sort of.

During Foo Fighters' set at this year’s Welcome to Rockville on Saturday (May 11), Grohl told the crowd: “I never get a fucking solo! So, since this is the last night of the trip, I’m gonna do a fucking solo. You may think, ‘That guy can’t play a solo.’ You wanna see me do a guitar solo right now?”

Turning his back to the crowd, Grohl begins to tear through the unmistakable sounds of Van Halen's epic instrumental Eruption, generating huge cheers from the crowd. There's even an iconic foot-on-the monitor moment, with one arm held aloft.

However, as the solo progresses, Grohl turns to face the audience and raises both hands in the air, drawing another roar from the crowd… except the shredding doesn’t stop.

As the crowd slowly begins to realize that Grohl has been playing them, the on-stage camera pans to reveal Wolfgang Van Halen. The guitarist’s fingers are seen dancing across the fretboard of his EVH SA-126 signature guitar from his hidden spot side of the stage in a great comedic reveal.

It was all smiles as the punchline dropped, with the band briefly tearing into Hot For Teacher. Sadly, though, Grohl chased Wolfgang off stage before the song could finish, with the Foo Fighter saying they’d not be able to stop if they played any more Van Halen songs.

During that same set, Foo Fighters dedicated My Hero to legendary producer Steve Albini, who tragically passed away last week aged 61. The punk guitarist and producer was behind the desk for records including Nirvana's In Utero.

Having supported Slash already this year, Wolfgang Van Halen will join Foo Fighters for three dates on their US tour in July.

The wait for Grohl’s Van Halen-inspired shred moment, meanwhile, goes on.