“One of the most requested models in Epiphone's history... we are X-Static to offer this exceptional guitar to players worldwide”: The Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 signature exists – and we’ve played it

Gibson is not at NAMM 2024, but that’s not stopped it from hosting its own LA preview party at its exclusive artist showroom yesterday (January 25) – and it had a lot of goodies to show the world’s guitar press, in the process, not least the long-awaited Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 signature guitar.

As such, we can confirm the much rumored Foo Fighters signature model is now a reality – and we even got to take it for a quick spin.

Hailing from Epiphone’s Chinese factory, the build features a layered maple body, one-piece mahogany neck (in elliptical C-shape), plus an Indian Laurel fingerboard with split-diamond inlays.

In keeping with its inspiration, Grohl’s beloved Gibson Trini Lopez, it features the Lopez-like headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners.

A somewhat surprising addition, but one very much in keeping with Epiphone’s latest higher end builds, is the inclusion of Gibson USA Burstbucker humbuckers – the same units favored by Grohl in his Gibson builds. Other electronic components include CTS pots, Switchcraft toggle switch and Mallory capacitors.

Then you’ve got a GraphTech nut, LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece and, finally, that beautiful Pelham Blue paint job that has become so associated with the Foo Fighters frontman.

GuitarWorld.com’s Editor in Chief, Michael Astley-Brown, was in the room for the unveiling of the new Epiphone signature and reckons the Epiphone team has nailed it on this one.

“That Pelham Blue finish looks gorgeous up close,” says the boss. “And the build quality is on point, as we've experienced with so many of the Epiphones we've come into contact with lately. The China factory really is turning out remarkable work.

“Playability-wise, there's a seriously chunky neck onboard, making it a satisfying experience for Grohl's stock-in-trade rhythm work. The Burstbuckers deliver a decent amount of aggression, but they're rounded and full, with the woody, hollow quality you'd expect from this kind of build.

“In short, it's everything you'd want from an Epiphone Dave Grohl model. We're intrigued to see if any more finishes surface down the line, too.”

Foo's fans have waited a long time to seen Dave Grohl’s signature on the back of an Epiphone headstock (Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown / Future)

We’re told it will come complete with a custom Dave Grohl Epiphone hardshell case and is set to arrive in March, but we haven’t yet been given a specific release date or price details, so will update, as these become available.

Judging by the spec, however, we’re expecting it to land closer to the firm’s premium price tier than its entry-level lines.

Either way, this will be a massive release for Epiphone in 2024, perhaps its biggest of the year. As the firm notes in its press release:

“This is one of the most requested models in Epiphone's history, so we we are X-Static to offer this exceptional guitar to players worldwide.”

For more information, keep an eye on Epiphone.