Dave Mustaine: Megadeth are "in the process of doing guitar solos" for new album

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson recently revealed that the forthcoming Megadeth record, their first since 2016’s Dystopia, is an “insanely progressive record” with electric guitar riffs “that are way harder to play than any of the stuff on Rust in Peace."

Now Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has revealed that in addition to riffs, the band is laying down leads.

"We're in the process of doing guitar solos right now,” Mustaine said in an interview with Q104.3 New York's "Out Of The Box With Jonathan Clarke" (via Blabbermouth).

“Kiko Loureiro [guitar] is at the studio with me, and we're done with all the bass and drums and almost done with all of the rhythms. We've still got little punch-ins we need to do here and there, and then it's off into singing and solo land. And then probably the last thing, which is always my favorite thing, is the ear candy."

This will be the band’s second full-length with Loureiro, who recently shared his Megadeth audition tapes online.