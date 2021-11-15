Guitar teacher shares lesson on Jane’s Addiction’s Been Caught Stealing, Dave Navarro gets in touch to correct it

Hundreds, if not thousands, of song lessons get shared on YouTube every week, so the last thing you’d expect is for the original guitarist to chime in with a few pointers – yet that’s exactly what happened to one guitar teacher when he uploaded a tutorial on Jane’s Addiction classic Been Caught Stealing… and Dave Navarro got in touch.

The tutor in question is Matt from Let’s Play All, a YouTube channel dedicated to covering classic ’90s grunge and rock.

He first caught Navarro’s attention with a lesson on how to play Feed the Cruel, one of the debut singles from new supergroup NHC, featuring Navarro alongside Jane’s bandmate Chris Chaney and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

The former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist got in touch with Matt to say he loved the video, but wanted to correct one small subtlety. He then sent the YouTuber a cornucopia of NHC-branded picks, before reposting Matt’s cover of Feed the Cruel’s solo via the NHC Instagram account.

But it was after teaching one of his favorite songs, Been Caught Stealing, that Matt truly got the lesson of his life, as Navarro – entirely unprompted – shared the secret to that elusive verse shuffle riff.

“It’s actually easier than you’re doing it,” Navarro says in the clip, revealing he lifts both fingers off for the track’s funky muted strums. Matt then breaks the part down, with Navarro-approved accuracy.

This isn’t the first time a guitar legend has got in touch with a YouTuber to share a correction – Tony Iommi once called out one channel for getting his tone wrong, commenting “Where do they get it from?”